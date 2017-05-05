U.S.
Primavera Sound Festival 2015 - Day 3
US President Donald Trump signs an "Antiquities Executive Order" at the Department of the Interior, on April 26, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Mike Theiler—Pool/Getty Images
nature

Interior Department Releases List of National Monuments Under Review

Matthew Daly / AP
5:45 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The Interior Department has released a list of 27 national monuments it is reviewing under a presidential order, including Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante in Utah and Katahdin Woods and Waters in Maine.

A list released Friday includes 22 monuments on federal land in 11 states and five marine monuments in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The review includes a huge reserve in Hawaii established in 2006 and expanded by President Barack Obama.

The reviews were expected under an executive order issued last month by President Donald Trump, but the White House had not released a list of specific projects.

Trump's April 26 order could upend protections put in place under a 1906 law that authorizes the president to declare federal lands and waters as monuments and restrict their use.

Follow TIME