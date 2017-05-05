FloridaTrayvon Martin Will Be Awarded a Posthumous Aeronautical Science Degree
Trayvon Martin
natureInterior Department Releases List of National Monuments Under Review
President Trump signs executive order at the Dept of the Interior
medicineFDA Approves ALS Treatment for the First Time in More Than 2 Decades
moviesJeff Garlin on His New Netflix Movie and Why Comedy Must Stay Irreverent
_Z6A0429.CR2
Primavera Sound Festival 2015 - Day 3
BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 29: Perfume Genius performs at Primavera Sound Festival on May 29, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns via Getty Images) Burak Cingi—Redferns via Getty Images
Music

5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Raisa Bruner
5:50 PM ET

Perfume Genius kicks off the spring with a new album filled with bittersweet, slinky pop. Newcomer Billy Raffoul reinvigorates old-school rock, adding his own rough edge with a debut single. Electronic dance duo Galantis finds a smooth, minimalist groove in "Hunter." Singer-songwriter Emily Warren — who has written songs for big-name stars like the Chainsmokers and Fifth Harmony — comes into her own on "Hurt By You." And singer-rapper Russ finally releases an album composed of casually infectious R&B vibes.

"Just Like Love," Perfume Genius

It's hard to choose just one track to highlight off of slinky alt-pop artist Perfume Genius' new album No Shape. But "Just Like Love" is a good place to start — a song at turns pretty, symphonic and haunting. Singer Mike Hadreas turns a bevy of ingredients — synth and guitar, rich violin, bouncy percussion — into an unexpectedly sweet cocktail, tempered by the haunting, feathery fluctuations of his voice. "Just Like Love" is no simple love song, though. It's an ode to the innocence of queer youth, as he explained to NPR.

"Driver," Billy Raffoul

Singer-songwriter Raffoul, 22, comes out of the gates swinging with the explosive debut single "Driver," a rock song that derives its power from its satisfyingly rough edges. Inspired by an experience with a lost hitchhiker, the Canadian-born singer's voice swings from whispering confession to hard-rock howl as he sings of being afloat in a world of uncertainty. Come for the poetry, stay for the anthemic guitar blaze.

"Hurt By You," Emily Warren

Emily Warren may not be a household name yet, but the music the 24-year-old has written has definitely wormed its way into your life, whether in "Paris" from The Chainsmokers, "Capsize" from FRENSHIP or any of the other songs to which she's contributed for pop acts like Shawn Mendes and Fifth Harmony. "Hurt By You" marks the silky vocalist's debut single, and like all of her work, it's a deeply personal, melodically rich, slow-burning pop track.

"Me You," Russ

The bright, tinkling backing loop on R&B singer-slash-rapper Russ' "Me You" is instantly infectious. Off the dexterous artist's debut album There's Really a Wolf, it's a prime example of everything he does best, from the casual lyrical delivery to the easy, consistent vibe of the holistic work. Originally making a mark on the scene with streaming hits "What They Want" and "Losin Control," Russ proves with tracks like "Me You" that those hits weren't one-offs.

"Hunter," Galantis

For an electronic tune, "Hunter" is surprisingly minimal. The new track from the Grammy-nominated dance music duo is as crisp as it is mesmerizing, making smart use of female vocals and synth beats to craft a nearly skeletal song. But just when you expect a big drop, Galantis serves up a soft fall instead, turning what could have been a run-of-the-mill banger into a more affectingly smooth jam.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME