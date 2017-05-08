Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Sally Yates to testify as travel ban heads to court

Sally Yates , the former acting Attorney General of the U.S. whom President Donald Trump fired earlier this year, is expected to testify today at the Senate Judiciary subcommittee’s hearing on Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Trump gave Yates the axe in January, saying she “betrayed" the Justice Department by refusing to enforce his temporary immigration ban at the time. Meanwhile, a federal appeals court is slated to hear arguments on Trump’s revised travel ban in Virginia today.

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

Emmanuel Macron is the new president-elect of France after defeating Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Front in yesterday’s runoff election. The centrist former economy minister won with 66% of the votes, according to the Associated Press. Here’s what happens next for Macron and France.

Beauty and the Beast wins big at MTV Movie Awards

Beauty and the Beast , the live-action musical starring Emma Watson, won Movie of the Year at last night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards . Watson claimed the award show’s first gender-neutral prize, Best Actor in a Movie, which she said was “very meaningful” to her. Stranger Things was named Show of the Year.

Also:

North Korea has detained another U.S. citizen over unspecified "acts of hostility."

An ISIS leader in Afghanistan was killed in a joint raid by U.S. and Afghan forces, officials said.

Nigeria has released the names of the 82 Chibok girls recently freed from Boko Haram .

Police said 10 people were shot in Chicago at a memorial for a man killed earlier in the day.

Former President Barack Obama called on Congress to be courageous in opposing the GOP health care bill.

King Tut's throne and other belongings will be moved to a new museum in Egypt.

Coach is buying Kate Spade in a massive $2.4 billion deal.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays.