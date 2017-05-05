U.S.
Barack Obama Hosts Community Event For Obama Presidential Center
Former first lady Michelle Obama and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel arrive for a roundtable discussion at the South Shore Cultural Center about the Obama Presidential Center, which is scheduled to be built in nearby Jackson Park, on May 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Presidential Center design envisions three buildings, a museum, library and forum. Scott Olson—Getty Images
Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Accidentally Tweeted a Former White House Staffer's Phone Number

Lisa Marie Segarra
2:58 PM ET

Former first lady Michelle Obama accidentally tweeted out a former White House staff member's phone number.

A tweet featuring just a number with a Ladue, Mo. area code belonging to videographer Duncan Wolfe was quickly deleted, according to the New York Times. An official told the Times that the phone number was posted as "an accident."

The number is still working, though the mailbox is full. The same phone number is also listed on Wolfe's personal website, which says that Wolfe worked as an intern at the White House.

According to the Chicago native's LinkedIn profile, Wolfe also works for ONE at Optimus, a production company based in Chicago.

