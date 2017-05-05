GOP Senator Says Health Care Bill Must Pass 'The Jimmy Kimmel Test'

Jimmy Kimmel's tearful monologue about his infant son's heart surgery struck a cord with at least one member of Congress.

Republican Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy said Friday that he's basing his support on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare on "the Jimmy Kimmel test."

"I ask, Does it pass the Jimmy Kimmel test?" Cassidy told CNN . "Would the child born with a congenital heart disease be able to get everything she or he would need in that first year of life ... That they would receive all of the services even if they go over a certain amount?"

https://twitter.com/CNNnewsroom/status/860492041284853760

The House passed a health care bill Thursday to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The bill will now be sent to the Senate, where it faces an uphill battle to pass into law.