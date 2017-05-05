Politics
White House

President Trump Signs $1 Trillion Spending Bill to Fund Government Through September

Associated Press
2:26 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has signed his first piece of major legislation, a $1 trillion spending bill to fund the government through September.

The bill cleared both houses of Congress this week and Trump signed it behind closed doors at his home in central New Jersey, well ahead of a midnight Friday deadline for some government functions to begin shutting down. But other battles over government spending lie ahead. Among those are the border wall Trump has vowed to build on the U.S.-Mexico border to deter illegal immigration, as well as a promised military buildup.

The White House and its Republican allies praised $15 billion in additional Pentagon spending obtained by Trump and $1.5 billion in emergency spending for border security.

