The Harry Styles Tour Sold Out in Less Than 2 Minutes and Fans Are Freaking Out

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Jimmy Fallon" Episode 1722 -- Pictured: Musical guest Harry Styles performs "Sign of the Times" on April 15, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Perhaps it was predictable that the first solo tour of global phenomenon Harry Styles would sell out in less than two minutes.

The "Sign of the Times" singer released tickets for his 29 stops for his 2017 tour around the world on Friday morning — and to fans' sadness and fury, all the hundreds of thousands of those tickets were snapped up instantaneously. Unlike the giant stadium tours of boy band sensation One Direction in years past, Styles will be playing more intimate venues like New York's Radio City Music Hall, limiting the seats. He also is only scheduled for one night in most cities. Styles's self-titled album will be released May 12. Former bandmate Niall Horan , meanwhile, also has a new song out . He has not yet announced tour dates.

As per usual, the devoted fandom is taking to Twitter to vent some of their frustration. A reminder: as Styles well knows, teenage girls are a fearsome force to reckon with .

When someone asks me if I got #HarryStylesLiveonTour tickets after it sold out instantly https://t.co/F8oll3vcOH - Lydiaaaa (@runningnarwhal) May 5, 2017

Some fans who took part in TicketMaster's verification process were sad they couldn't unlock the object of their heart's desire.

me when i got my code vs me when the tickets sold out #HarryStylesLiveonTour pic.twitter.com/yAE1WxsWYf - aj (@AngelJChan) May 5, 2017

ticketmaster: 'sorry there are no tickets but keep trying..'



me: *after trying over and over again* #HarryStylesLiveonTour pic.twitter.com/F7sIxeXFgq - syd; 112 (@MOONLlGHTSYD) May 5, 2017

when Harry's tix go on sale @ 10 but are sold out @ 10 #HarryStylesLiveonTour pic.twitter.com/PNk23kRsUM - maddie (@MaddieMartinez9) May 5, 2017