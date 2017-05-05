Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Horse RacingThe Apprentice: A Young Jockey Takes the Reins
White HouseMark Green Withdraws as Nominee for Army Secretary
Mark Green
CongressHouse GOP Health Care Bill Faces Bumpy Road in the Senate
President Trump And Republicans Hold Press Conference As House Passes Obamacare Repeal
Puerto RicoPuerto Rico Will Close 184 Public Schools Amid Severe Economic Crisis
Puerto Rico Risks Historic Default As Congress Chooses Inaction
Hand holding cash
Hand holding cash Michael Trujillo/EyeEm
Bizarre

Woman Swallows More Than $7,000 to Keep Cash From Husband

Megan McCluskey
3:09 PM ET

A Colombian woman who reportedly swallowed more than $7,000 during an argument with her husband had $5,700 in U.S. $100 bills removed from her stomach in surgery.

The woman into the Hospital Universitario de Santander in Bucaramanga complaining of severe stomach pain before telling doctors that she had swallowed between $7,000 and $9,000 to keep her husband from getting his hands on the cash, according to UPI.

She said she had been saving the money — which she had earned by selling household electronics — for a vacation to Panama, but had swallowed it after getting in a dispute with her husband over the funds.

“Fifty-seven 100-dollar bills were found and extracted by the orifice opened in the stomach in the gastronomy, through which some extra rolls (of money) were found in the intestine, which advanced to the colon, the lower part of the intestine, in order to be evacuated by normal means through the patient’s intestinal movements," Chief of Surgery Dr. Juan Pablo Serrano told Global News.

Serrano added that the unwrapped rolls indicated the woman wasn't attempting to smuggle the money illegally. "She ate rolls of bills, they were not wrapped up for any form of illicit transport," he explained. "It seems it was an act of desperation by this woman, due to the problem she was facing."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME