Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
moviesHere Are Rotten Tomatoes' Best Reviewed Superhero Teams
guardians-galaxy-marvel-disney-group
RetrospectiveMeet the Unsung New York Photographer Who Has Seen It All
1954_Broadway-New-York-City_01.tif
Late Night TelevisionA Donald Trump Impersonator Sat Down With 'Andrew Jackson' to Talk Civil War
JobsU.S. Unemployment Rate Hit 10-Year Low in April as 211,000 Jobs Added
"Now Hiring" signage is displayed as job seekers wait in line to enter the San Jose Career Fair in San Jose, California, on November 10, 2015.
Television

'He's Against Everything I Stand For.' Ellen DeGeneres Just Made It Clear That Donald Trump Isn't Welcome On Her Show

Raisa Bruner
12:13 PM ET

In an unusual flip of the script, Today Show host Matt Lauer got to interview fellow talk show host Ellen DeGeneres during a visit to her set. The conversation quickly turned to the topic of the moment: the President. And DeGeneres, who's known hosts anyone from internet-famous kids to all kinds of celebrities, made it clear that she has no interest in speaking with Donald Trump.

"What's your relationship with Donald Trump, do you know him at all? Have you had a chance to interview him?" Lauer asked DeGeneres initially.

"I mean, I know him from Celebrity Apprentice because when we first started the show... we filmed something with him. I flew in his helicopter and did a bit with him," she explained of her brief past connection to the president. "So I knew him then. I have not spoken to him since he he's run for president or become president."

Lauer then asked if she'd be interested in having him on the show. But after a thoughtful pause, DeGeneres's answer was an unequivocal negative.

"Um, no," she responded, to applause from the studio audience. "Because I'm not gonna change his mind. He's against everything I stand for." DeGeneres, who received the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama, has been vocally critical of Trump.

Watch the full clip above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME