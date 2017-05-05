After President Donald Trump suggested that Andrew Jackson could have averted the Civil War, comedian Anthony Atamanuik took it upon himself to have a sit down with the late politician to get his thoughts on the matter.

Atamanuik stars as his darkly funny version of Trump on Comedy Central's The President Show . And in this particular episode, "Trump" talks to a painting of "Jackson" that comes alive in the Oval Office. After Trump tells him about the comments he made, Jackson is quick to set the record straight.

"I had nothing to with the Civil War," Jackson replied. "I couldn't have seen it coming because I was dead." (Jackson died 16 years before the war.)

Jackson then eventually exits the painting so Trump can update him on Native Americans and slavery.

Watch the full clip below.