On Thursday night's Late Late Show , James Corden and a serene post-Met-Gala Jennifer Lopez took a moment to reminisce about the now-classic Carpool Karaoke segment the two filmed last spring, when Corden texted none other than Revenant actor Leonardo DiCaprio from Lopez's phone in the ultimate prank text.

"I said to him 'Hey, Leo, I've got to get out of my head and cut loose,'" Corden recalled of the A-list interaction with the notoriously fun-loving actor.

"It was the most embarrassing like 20 minutes while he — or two minutes whatever — while he didn't reply," Lopez remembered of waiting to see if the Oscar winner would hit her back with a text. (Leo did, indeed, respond in top form. "You mean tonight boo boo, club-wise?" he said, a line that became viral enough to launch memes and even apparel in its wake.) But the real question is if Corden's goofy prank ended up harming Lopez and DiCaprio's cordial relationship.

"You know, he wasn't mad at all. I was afraid he would be mad when it came out, but he was so cool about it," Lopez said of the aftermath. As for the use of the distinctive term of endearment "boo-boo?" "I guess he calls every girl boo boo, I don't know," Lopez mused. Nina Agdal , any insight?