This Is Why Women Outlive Men

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. This is why women outlive men.

By Richard G. Bribiescas in Nautilus

2. Military genius doesn’t win wars.

By Cathal J. Nolan at Aeon

3. There are diseases hidden in ice, and they are waking up.

By Jasmin Fox-Skelly at BBC Earth

4. With this soft, human-tissue-like synthetic retina, there’s new hope for the visually impaired.

By the University of Oxford

5. Two-factor authentication — getting a text to confirm when you log on - is supposed to make the web more secure, right? Wrong.

By Joseph Cox in Motherboard

