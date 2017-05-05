North Korea Accuses U.S. of Plot to Assassinate Kim Jong Un

This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 26, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

North Korea has accused the United States and South Korea of a plot to kill leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korean state news agency KCNA released a report Friday that claims intelligence agencies in the U.S. and South Korea conspired with a "hideous terrorist group" to "commit bomb terrorism targeting the supreme leadership," CNN reports . It says the plot was "recently uncovered and smashed."

The document says a North Korean citizen was involved and the assassination would have involved "biochemical substances including radioactive substance and nano poisonous substance."

Tensions have been escalating between North Korea and the U.S. in recent weeks, with a Trump Administration official saying in April that military preparations are " underway " for a potential conflict with the nation.