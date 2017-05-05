World
Search
Sign In
FranceEmotions Run High in France as Candidates Enter Final Day Of Campaigning
New Posters of France Presidential Candidates Emmanuel Macron And Marine Le Pen Are Displayed In Paris
Campaign FinancePro-Trump Super PACs Have Already Spent $1 Million on the 2020 Elections
President Trump Marks 100 Days In Office With Rally In Pennsylvania
Frontiers of Medicine - SuperbugsWhy Bacteria Are More Threatening Than Ever
Prescription pill standing upright on blue counter TIME health
ChinaChina’s Answer to Boeing and Airbus Takes Its First Flight
CHINA-AVIATION-COMAC
PHILIPPINES-UN-RIGHTS-CRIME-DIPLOMACY
Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, addresses a narcotics forum in Manila, May 5, 2017. Ted Aljibe—AFP/Getty Images
Philippines

U.N. Envoy Criticizes Duterte's Drug War on a Surprise Visit to the Philippines

Kevin Lui
5:01 AM ET

The U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings has blasted the Philippine drug war in a speech at a university in Manila, reports Agence France-Presse.

"The 'war on drugs' does not work," Agnes Callamard said in her speech, which highlighted the risks of governments worldwide using violence to respond to illcit drugs. She was speaking on a surprise visit to the Philippine capital.

She also praised "the brave work of civil society actors, lawyers, human rights defenders, academics, senators" who have stood up to the bloody tactics of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Callamard added that many people from politicians to officials and even law enforcement are "all saying there are other ways; better ways; other options, and better options" to deal with drug addiction.

According to AFP, the Duterte government plans to protest the surprise nature of Callamard's surprise visit.

[AFP]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME