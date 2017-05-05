U.S.
Search
Sign In
ChinaChina’s Answer to Boeing and Airbus Takes Its First Flight
CHINA-AVIATION-COMAC
TaiwanChina Is Trying to Bar Taiwan From the World's Top Health Summit. The Consequences Could Be Deadly
A group of Taipei citizens wear face mas
Somalia'Rising Star' of Somalia's Government Has Been Shot Dead By Security Forces
Relatives carry the dead body of Somalia's public works minister Abbas Abdullahi Sheikh Siraji who was shot and killed in the capital Mogadishu
Hong KongExpatriate Voters Like Those in Hong Kong Could Be Decisive In the French Election
HONG KONG-FRANCE2017-VOTE
University of Kentucky Lexington USA
The University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. benedek—Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kentucky

Kentucky Students Arrested After Climbing Through Ceiling Duct to Steal Exam Papers

Kevin Lui
4:22 AM ET

Two college students in Kentucky thought they could cheat the system by breaking into a statistics professor's office via the ceiling ducts and make off unscathed with an exam paper.

To their surprise (and undoing) instructor John Cain at the University of Kentucky returned to his office after midnight on Wednesday, and caught them red handed, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports.

When he found his office door blocked, Cain "yelled out that he was calling the police and then the door swung open and two young men ran down the hallway," university spokesperson Jay Blanton told the paper.

One of the students returned to the scene and confessed to campus police shortly afterwards. Henry Lynch, 21, had reportedly climbed through the building's air ducts into Cain's office, before letting in a friend.

Lynch told police that he had entered the office once before that day without finding what he wanted, and had successfully snatched a paper earlier in the semester.

Both students will be referred to a local Circuit Court on third degree burglary charges.

[Lexington Herald-Leader]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME