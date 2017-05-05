World
Search
Sign In
TaiwanChina Is Trying to Bar Taiwan From the World's Top Health Summit. The Consequences Could Be Deadly
A group of Taipei citizens wear face mas
KentuckyKentucky Students Arrested After Climbing Through Ceiling Duct to Steal Exam Papers
University of Kentucky Lexington USA
Hong KongExpatriate Voters Like Those in Hong Kong Could Be Decisive In the French Election
HONG KONG-FRANCE2017-VOTE
Google DoodleChildren's Day Sees New Google Doodles For Japan and South Korea
Relatives carry the dead body of Somalia's public works minister Abbas Abdullahi Sheikh Siraji who was shot and killed in the capital Mogadishu
Relatives carry the body of Somalia's public works minister who was shot and killed in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia May 4, 2017.  Feisal Omar—Reuters
Somalia

'Rising Star' of Somalia's Government Has Been Shot Dead By Security Forces

Feliz Solomon
3:54 AM ET

Abas Abdullahi Sheikh Siraji, Somalia’s 31-year-old public works minister and a rising star of the country’s politics, has been shot dead by security forces who officials say mistook him for a militant.

The youngest person ever to be elected to Somalia’s parliament, Siraji was gunned down inside his car on Wednesday in the capital Mogadishu, the BBC reports. A city official told Reuters that security forces “opened fire” on the vehicle “by mistake.”

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo reportedly cut short a visit to neighboring Ethiopia to attend Siraji’s state funeral, joined by government officials, youths and elders. The President has called on the nation’s security officials to investigate the “unfortunate tragedy.” Two officers have been arrested in relation to the shooting, the New York Times reports, and the Auditor General Nor Farah Jimale, who oversaw the guards, has been fired.

Siraji’s untimely death was particularly shocking for the young Somalis who comprised much of his support base; his early ascent into national politics was emblematic of a generation eager to see radical change in the country, which has been mired by conflict since former dictator Siad Barre was overthrown in 1991. Amid a deepening food crisis, an ongoing struggle to streamline inefficient government, and as the battle intensifies against the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab militant group, Siraji was seen by many as a determined agent of change and a new face standing in stark relief to the country’s old guard.

Read More: Witness Somalia's Resilience After Decades of War

Born to a prominent religious family and raised in a refugee camp in Kenya, Siraji earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science at Nairobi University before returning to his homeland and entering public service. He was first elected to Somalia’s parliament in November of last year representing Kismayo, a port town in the southern Jubbaland region. According to the BBC, President Farmajo detected his immense popularity with young citizens and appointed him to the cabinet in March.

The U.S. diplomatic mission to Somalia said in a statement Thursday that Siraji was a “victim of the high security tensions that continue to plague the population” of the capital, where American forces are helping in the fight against al-Shabab. “He was a rising star in the Somali government,” the statement read, “and his death is a loss for the country as a whole.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME