Children's Day Sees New Google Doodles For Japan and South Korea

Google's May 5, 2017 Doodle for Children's Day in South Korea. Google

Anyone using Google in Japan and South Korea was being greeted Friday by one of two doodles marking Children's Day, which falls in both countries on May 5.

The doodle for Japan features anthropomorphic birds perched on a tree, doing things that children love, such as reading, skipping and sitting on a swing.

Google's May 5, 2017 Doodle for Children's Day in Japan. Google

The South Korean version is almost identical — the only difference being that the birds are substituted with what appear to be acorns.

May 5 is an official Japanese holiday "celebrating all boys and girls," according to Google . One normal sight on this day, Google wrote, is that of "carp kites called 'koinobori'" flying in the sky.

The first Children's Day in South Korea was marked on May 1, 1923. According to the Yonhap news agency, the idea was initiated by Bang Jung-hwan, a children's literature writer. The country started observing Children's Day on May 5 in 1946, according to Yonhap.