British troubadour Ed Sheeran has a fabulous night out in his new video for “Galway Girl,” the latest single off his album Divide. Filmed from Sheeran’s perspective as he wraps up a concert and pub-crawls through the Irish city, the video stars Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan as his mischievous partner in crime.
The two run from one bar to the next drinking and spilling foamy pints of Irish stout, landing a dart in a stranger’s back, cycling across town and getting chased by a horde of young fans.
Read More: How Talent—and a Little Luck—Got Saoirse Ronan to Hollywood
Ronan then leads Sheeran into a tattoo parlor, where he’s permanently inked with a now-famous typo: “Galway Grill.” Sheeran has playfully suggested the error was a prank pulled by Ronan, who was meant to write the song’s title on his forearm.
A few more drinks, a dance and a bar fight all take place before a new day dawns. For all the action of a night out with the raucous pair, but without the hangover, watch Sheeran’s delightful video above.