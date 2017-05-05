Newsfeed
Music

Join Ed Sheeran and Saoirse Ronan on an Irish Pub Crawl in the Video for 'Galway Girl'

Feliz Solomon
12:10 AM ET

British troubadour Ed Sheeran has a fabulous night out in his new video for “Galway Girl,” the latest single off his album Divide. Filmed from Sheeran’s perspective as he wraps up a concert and pub-crawls through the Irish city, the video stars Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan as his mischievous partner in crime.

The two run from one bar to the next drinking and spilling foamy pints of Irish stout, landing a dart in a stranger’s back, cycling across town and getting chased by a horde of young fans.

Read More: How Talent—and a Little Luck—Got Saoirse Ronan to Hollywood

Ronan then leads Sheeran into a tattoo parlor, where he’s permanently inked with a now-famous typo: “Galway Grill.” Sheeran has playfully suggested the error was a prank pulled by Ronan, who was meant to write the song’s title on his forearm.

A few more drinks, a dance and a bar fight all take place before a new day dawns. For all the action of a night out with the raucous pair, but without the hangover, watch Sheeran’s delightful video above.

Follow TIME