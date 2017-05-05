Trump Says His Tweets Help Foreign Policy. But His Global Views Have Changed Dramatically

President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that his unfettered tweeting was helpful to American foreign policy.

"Social media is the way to go. I've got over 100 million people watching," he told reporters while in New York, adding that social media is "a fast way of getting the word out."

But what kind of word is getting out?

From his days tweeting as a private citizen before declaring as a Republican primary candidate in 2015 till after he was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017, Trump has been prolifically commenting on world affairs and U.S. foreign policy in 140 characters or less.

As with his position on a host of other subjects , his stance on different aspects of foreign policy has shifted. To be sure, people's views do change over time, but Trump the citizen held remarkably divergent beliefs from Trump the president.

In 2013, Trump called a mooted militarily intervention in Syria "a polititian's [sic] war" and mocked the country's situation with reference to Obamacare. But in April 2017, President Trump hurled 59 cruise missiles at the country, as a punitive move for the Assad regime's used of suspected chemical weapons.

Syria has been given so much time that much of the things we were going to bomb have been moved into civilian areas! A polititian's war. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2013

If Syria was forced to use Obamacare they would self-destruct without a shot being fired. Obama should sell them that idea! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2013

As President, he has repeatedly used the social media platform to demand Mexico pay for his proposed wall on the southern U.S. border. In the first week of his assuming office, Trump suggested on Twitter that a scheduled meeting from his Mexican counterpart be canceled over the country's staunch refusal to pay for the wall — only to have Enrique Peña Nieto announce, also via Twitter, that he would not make the trip .

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers... - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

Meanwhile, Trump said German chancellor Angela Merkel, with whom he appeared to have opted not to shake hands during their meeting in the Oval Office, was doing a "fantastic job" in a 2013 tweet.

Angela Merkel is doing a fantastic job as the Chancellor of Germany. Youth unemployment is at a record low & she has a budget surplus. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2013

But in an August 2016 campaign speech, he compared cast both rival Hillary Clinton and Angela Merkel in a very unfavorable light. "Hillary Clinton wants to be America’s Angela Merkel, and you know what a disaster this massive immigration has been to Germany and the people of Germany," he said .

Trump also had more than a few complaints about Saudi Arabia before stepping into politics full-time.

If Saudi Arabia, which has been making one billion dollars a day from oil, wants our help and protection, they must pay dearly! NO FREEBIES. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2015

Saudi Arabia should fight their own wars, which they won't, or pay us an absolute fortune to protect them and their great wealth-$ trillion! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2014

Tell Saudi Arabia and others that we want (demand!) free oil for the next ten years or we will not protect their private Boeing 747s.Pay up! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2014

Have you been watching how Saudi Arabia has been taunting our VERY dumb political leaders to protect them from ISIS. Why aren't they paying? - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2014

The oil-rich kingdom is now the first stop on Trump's initial foreign trip as president — a highly significant reflection of the importance his administration places on relations with a long-standing and valued ally.