Australia Has a Universal Health Care System. Trump Says It's 'Better' Than What Americans Have

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and U.S. President Donald Trump in New York on May 4, 2017. Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump praised Australia’s universal health care system Thursday, telling Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull that, “you have better healthcare than we do.”

Trump’s comments, made during a joint press conference with Turnbull in New York, came shortly after the GOP’s second attempt at a health care reform bill was narrowly passed by the Republican-controlled House.

Trump just now to Australia's PM: 'You have better health care than we do.'



FYI: Australia has universal health care. pic.twitter.com/CuqrPHyFWn - Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 5, 2017

The bill, designed to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act, now faces a tough audience in the Senate , where some GOP lawmakers are hesitant to support the measure before their re-election bids. Critics say the current version is likely to significantly reduce coverage and cost medical workers jobs.

Senator Bernie Sanders laughed out loud when he heard Trump’s comment to Turnbull. “The President has just said it, that’s great,” Sanders told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

“Let us move to a medicare for all system that does what every major country on earth does: guarantee health care to all people at a fraction of the cost per capita,” Sanders said. “Thank you Mr. President, we’ll quote you on the floor of the senate.”