Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks onstage at the Ms. Foundation for Women 2017 Gloria Awards Gala at Capitale on May 3, 2017 in New York City.
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" - European Film Premiere - VIP Arrivals
The Olivier Awards 2017 - Winners Room
Clinton Global Initiative University
Donald Trump
President Trump boards Air Force One before his departure from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., May 4, 2017.  Pablo Martinez Monsivais—AP
White House

Donald Trump Returns to New York for the First Time Since Inauguration

Associated Press
6:46 PM ET

President Donald Trump is making his first return home to New York since taking office.

Air Force One landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport Thursday evening.

Trump is set to travel to Manhattan to meet with the Australian prime minister and give a speech marking the anniversary of a famed World War II battle.

Trump grew up in New York and, a famed homebody, would return to Trump Tower nearly every night during last year's campaign.

But he has not set foot in New York since he left for Washington on Jan. 19, the day before his inauguration.

He only received 18 percent of the city's vote last November. Several protests have been scheduled throughout the city during his stay.

