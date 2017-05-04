Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks onstage at the Ms. Foundation for Women 2017 Gloria Awards Gala at Capitale on May 3, 2017 in New York City.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks onstage at the Ms. Foundation for Women 2017 Gloria Awards Gala at Capitale on May 3, 2017 in New York City. Daniel Zuchnik—FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton is not happy with the health care bill House Republicans passed on Thursday.

Just hours after the House voted, Clinton took to Twitter to slam the legislation that Republicans are touting as the fulfillment of a longtime promise to repeal and replace Obamacare . Clinton called the new bill, which could affect health coverage for millions of Americans, a “shameful failure of policy & morality” by the GOP.

But she didn’t stop at criticism. She also called on voters to “fight back on behalf of the millions of families that will be hurt by their actions” and tweeted out a link to a page where people can donate to help Democratic candidates run against Republicans who voted for the health care bill.

A shameful failure of policy & morality by GOP today. Fight back on behalf of the millions of families that will be hurt by their actions: https://t.co/yPy2ZW74mw - Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 4, 2017

The vote on Thursday came six weeks after House Republicans had to pull a previous version of the bill because they failed to get enough support from their caucus. But the legislation has been amended to appeal to more of the far-right members of Congress.

The bill gives tax cuts to the wealthy and rolls back the expansion of Medicaid . It also reduces assistance to low-income Americans, defunds Planned Parenthood for a year and weakens protections for people with pre-existing conditions .

Because it was finalized and passed quickly, the Congressional Budget Office did not have time to score the bill before lawmakers voted. But the CBO found the previous version of the bill would have resulted in 24 million fewer insured people by 2026.

Now the bill has to make it past the Senate, where some Republicans have already expressed skepticism . But before that happens, Democrats like Clinton want to make sure lawmakers hear their objections.