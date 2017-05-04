World
VENEZUELA-CRISIS-OPPOSITION-PROTEST
Riot police protect themselves with their shields after students at the Central University of Venezuela thrown molotov cocktails at them during a protest against the government of Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on May 4, 2017.  FEDERICO PARRA—AFP/Getty Images
Venezuela

Death Toll Rises to 36 as Students Continue Protests in Venezuela

Associated Press
4:23 PM ET

(CARACAS, Venezuela) — Students held demonstrations across Caracas Thursday as a two-month-old protest movement that shows no signs of letting up claimed more lives.

At the Central University of Venezuela, soldiers bathed hundreds of student protesters in tear gas. Many of the protesters stayed put, and medics in gas masks attended to others with bloodied faces and limbs.

Students from another university marched peacefully to deliver a petition to the office of the country's Catholic bishops, asking the pope to speak out against the violence, and the government's steps toward authoritarianism.

A police officer died of his injures Thursday after being shot during a Wednesday protest that had hundreds of thousands of people on the street nationwide. A 17 year-old was also killed during the day's protests.

The death of the 38 year-old officer in the central state of Carabobo means three dozen people have now died in the month of protests. Hundreds also have been wounded - no small matter in a country with crippling medical shortages. And more than 1,000 have been arrested.

Protesters are demanding immediate presidential elections. President Nicolas Maduro accuses the opposition of attempting a coup, and has responded with an initiative to rewrite the constitution.

