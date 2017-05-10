History
Search
Sign In
Donald Trump'You're Fired.' Here's Who Donald Trump Has Removed as President
FBI Director Comey Testifies At Senate Judiciary Committee Oversight Hearing
CongressWatch Live: Mitch McConnell Speaks After President Trump Fires James Comey
Mitch McConnell
TransportationVideos Shows Fistfight Breaking Out on Southwest Airlines Flight
Exploring Denver International Airport
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: James Comey’s Firing, MTV Star's Death and 50/50 Day
FBI Director James Comey - Washington, DC
Graduates throwing their caps into the air
Getty Images
Education

The Real Reason Grads Wear a Cap and Gown

Olivia B. Waxman
9:00 AM ET

As graduation season kicks off in the United States — for example, on Wednesday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will be a commencement speaker at Bethune-Cookman University, and Friday will see commencement appearances by Will Ferrell at the University of Southern California and Sheryl Sandberg at Virginia Tech — many students will don a cap and gown for the rite of passage.

Fewer, it is likely, will know why wearing a robe and an unusual hat is a symbol of having finished school.

The answer can be traced back to the origins of the first European universities, which were founded by clergy in the 12th and 13th centuries. The gowns and hoods (often brown or black in color) worn by students signified their religious status, marking their difference from the laypeople of the town in which they studied. As Columbia University points out in its history of the regalia, that means the origins of "town and gown" divides were quite literal.

"With few exceptions, the medieval scholar had taken minor religious orders, made certain vows," according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)'s primer on academic garb. The hoods served to keep the scholars' shaved heads warm. At one point, the hood is said to have been just an alms bag slung around their necks. The gowns were also thought to be necessary to keep graduates warm in unheated buildings.

Get your history fix in one place: sign up for the weekly TIME History newsletter

Nowadays, with many more people pursuing higher education, having to wear a cap, gown and hood can be seen as a drag — especially at a ceremony that's often outdoors in hot weather. But the uniform was considered a privilege. And caps and gowns weren't always just associated with graduation. At Columbia in the 19th century — and even when it was known as King's College in the 18th century — the cap and gown was the uniform. One account reports that a student who stole eight sheets of paper and a pen knife was stripped of his gown and barred from wearing his cap and gown for a week.

An American intercollegiate commission devised the modern-day system of academic regalia, which involves robes that are different lengths depending on the degree and colors that signify various disciplines.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME