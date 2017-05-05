U.S.
The Morning Brief: AHCA, French Presidential Election and Cinco de Mayo

null
Updated: 9:35 AM ET | Originally published: 9:24 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

House passes AHCA to repeal Obamacare

Republican leaders, including President Donald Trump, celebrated yesterday after the House of Representatives voted to pass the American Health Care Act. The health care bill — which the GOP hopes will repeal and replace Obamacare — now goes to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. Here’s what happens next.

French presidential campaign enters final day

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen have one more day to campaign in France before facing off in a runoff presidential election Sunday. The election comes after a contentious battle between the vastly different hopefuls. Macron is a centrist former economy minister — who just won the endorsement of former U.S. President Barack Obama — and Le Pen is of the far-right National Front.

Cinco de Mayo celebrations take place nationwide

Many Americans will mark Cinco de Mayo today by indulging in Mexican cuisine and spirits. But the May 5 event is meant to commemorate the Mexican army's victory over France in the 1862 Battle of Puebla. While the first celebrations took place in the U.S., they were less food-focused. Here's the historically accurate way to celebrate the holiday.

Also:

The House of Representatives voted to impose new sanctions on North Korea.

Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican during his first foreign trip as president.

Police found no evidence of racism in the deadly San Diego pool party shooting.

More Americans have cell phones than landlines for the first time, a new government study has found.

The Kentucky Derby takes place tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know about the annual horse race.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

