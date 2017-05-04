Politics
Search
Sign In
HealthcareHouse Republicans Voted to Repeal Obamacare. Democrats Then Taunted Them With This Sports Chant
House Members Vote On Health Care Bill
FranceFrench Prosecutors Investigate Fake News Usage Days Before High-Stakes Election
FRANCE2017-VOTE-TV-DEBATE
moviesHere Are TIME’s Most Anticipated Movies of the Summer
summer-movie-preview
EntertainmentStephen Hawking Says Humans Have 100 Years to Move to Another Planet
stephen hawking planet 100 years colonize bbc
Congress

Watch Online: House Republicans Celebrate Vote to Repeal and Replace Obamacare

Jennifer Calfas
3:03 PM ET

After voting to repeal Obamacare, House Republicans will gather with President Donald Trump at the White House Thursday afternoon to celebrate their victory.

Republicans approved the latest version of the bill, after the original was pulled several weeks ago following disagreements over the legislation. The bill will now face the Senate.

If approved, the new bill will affect the health insurance of millions of Americans, weakening protections for people with pre-existing conditions, cutting taxes for the wealthy and reducing federal assistance for low-income Americans.

The vote comes after a seven-year battle by Republicans to nix former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law. Trump has repeatedly said that repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act was one of his biggest goals for the first few months of his presidency.

Ahead of the House vote on the legislation, Trump said Republicans would host a press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House if the bill passed.

Watch the press conference at the Rose Garden live in the video above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME