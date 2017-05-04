Watch Online: House Republicans Celebrate Vote to Repeal and Replace Obamacare

After voting to repeal Obamacare, House Republicans will gather with President Donald Trump at the White House Thursday afternoon to celebrate their victory.

Republicans approved the latest version of the bill, after the original was pulled several weeks ago following disagreements over the legislation. The bill will now face the Senate.

If approved, the new bill will affect the health insurance of millions of Americans, weakening protections for people with pre-existing conditions , cutting taxes for the wealthy and reducing federal assistance for low-income Americans.

The vote comes after a seven-year battle by Republicans to nix former President Barack Obama 's signature healthcare law. Trump has repeatedly said that repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act was one of his biggest goals for the first few months of his presidency.

Ahead of the House vote on the legislation, Trump said Republicans would host a press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House if the bill passed.

If victorious, Republicans will be having a big press conference at the beautiful Rose Garden of the White House immediately after vote! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2017

Watch the press conference at the Rose Garden live in the video above.