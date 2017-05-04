House Prepares to Vote on Bill to Replace Obamacare

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on the day the House plans to vote on the heath care bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on May 4, 2017.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on the day the House plans to vote on the heath care bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on May 4, 2017. Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images

House Republicans prepared to vote Thursday afternoon to repeal Obamacare, making good on a seven-year campaign promise that could reshape health care in the United States and dramatically reduce the number of Americans with health insurance.

If the Republican bill passes in the Senate, it will reorganize insurance markets and affect coverage for many millions of Americans.

"Seven years of Obamacare is enough," House Speaker Paul Ryan wrote on Twitter Thursday morning.

The vote comes nearly six weeks after House Republicans had to pull an earlier version due to disagreements between moderates and conservatives in their caucus. The bill has since been amended twice, though the broad outlines remain the same.

The bill weakens protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions. It rolls back the expansion of Medicaid and cuts taxes on the wealthy. It also significantly reduces federal assistance to lower-income Americans paying for health insurance.

MORE: No One Knows Exactly How Trumpcare Would Work

It also repeals the Obamacare “individual mandate,” the rule requiring people to buy insurance.

But details about exactly how the law would work are hard to come by, as it has not been officially scored by the Congressional Budget Office. An estimate on the earlier bill found it would result in 24 million fewer Americans having health insurance by 2026.

If the bill passes the House, it will go to the Senate, where it faces an uncertain future.

"A bill -- finalized yesterday, has not been scored, amendments not allowed, and 3 hours final debate -- should be viewed with caution," tweeted Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.