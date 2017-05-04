Student Dressed as Darth Vader Causes School to Evacuate on Star Wars Day

A school in Wisconsin was evacuated Thursday after a student came to school dressed as Darth Vader from Star Wars.
The student went to Ashwaubenon High School dressed up in honor of May the 4th, which is known as Star Wars Day, according to a statement on the Ashwaubenon School District Facebook page. A member of the Ashwaubenon Police Department said the student was wearing a Darth Vader outfit.
The school was evacuated after a parent reported spotting something suspicious. Students have since returned to classes and after-school activities are still being held.
The district said there was "no legitimate threat" and that the situation was a "misunderstanding."
"There was no intent of a threat, but the student will be held accountable," the statement said.
Parkview Middle School and the town's community center, where AP exams were taking place, were also placed on lockdown, which has since been lifted.