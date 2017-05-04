Florida Senator Says Airlines Make Travelers Feel Like 'Self-Loading Cargo'

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) speaks as he chairs a hearing entitled, "Leading the Way: Adapting to South Florida's Changing Coastline." by the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation's Subcommittee on Science and Space at Miami Beach's City Hall on April 22, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida.

(WASHINGTON) — A senator says he thinks the airline industry has become anti-competitive and is hurting the public.

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson says air travelers often tell him they "feel like they're being treated as self-loading cargo rather than as valued consumers."

Nelson is the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee — which is holding a hearing Thursday on airline travel.

He says people are so fed up that they're using their cellphones to hold airlines accountable by recording incidents that show travelers being treated unfairly.

Last month, a passenger was dragged off a United Airlines flight, and on an American Airlines plane, a mother with a stroller was bullied by a flight attendant.

Videos of both incidents were widely circulated on social media.