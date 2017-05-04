Flint Water CrisisThousands of Flint Residents Could Lose Their Homes Because of Unpaid Water Bills
Detroit Prepares To Host GOP Presidential Debate
climate changeThis Is the Pivotal Moment in the Fight Against Climate Change
paris agreement donald trump withdraw
CongressThe House Voted to Repeal Obamacare. Will the Senate Follow Through?
Trumps Claims Victory with Health Care Vote
TelevisionHBO Is Developing Four Different Game of Thrones Spinoffs
Kit Harington in Game of Thrones, season 6, episode 9.
Television

Hospital Where Jimmy Kimmel's Son Had Open-Heart Surgery Sees Spike in Donations

Catherine Trautwein
5:33 PM ET

Children's Hospital Los Angeles has seen a bump in donations after late night star Jimmy Kimmel shared an emotional tribute to the facility where his newborn son Billy successfully underwent open-heart surgery.

"I hope you never have to go there," the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said, getting choked up on Monday night while talking about CHLA in a monologue that has been viewed millions of times online. "But if you do, you'll see so many kids from so many financial backgrounds, being cared for so well and with so much compassion."

Hospital president and CEO Paul Viviano said CHLA has seen a higher-than-normal number of donations since Kimmel's monologue. They've also received supportive calls from old patients, according to Viviano.

“We have had several hundred calls to the hospital, our heart institute, from former patients thanking us for care and from donors inspired by Jimmy's message," he said.

Staff at the hospital also took Kimmel's speech to heart, Viviano said.

"Our caregivers — the nurses and physicians that Jimmy talked about, that team — of course, it's very reaffirming for them," he said. "It's not every day when someone on national television talks about a wonderful outcome under some challenging circumstances."

In his monologue, Kimmel explained that before 2014, his son may not have been able to get insurance due to his pre-existing condition — the congenital heart disease he was born with.

"If your parents didn't have medical insurance, you might not live long enough to even get denied because of a pre-existing condition. If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make," Kimmel said through tears.

Viviano told TIME that the GOP's health care bill, which passed in the House of Representatives on Thursday, pre-existing conditions may not be protected.

"This bill doesn't achieve what our fundamental thesis is, which is children need and deserve coverage and access to healthcare regardless of their financial status," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME