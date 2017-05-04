Newsfeed
TexasFormer Texas Cop Who Killed Black Teen Was Once Suspended Over Aggressive Behavior
Police Shooting Teen Killed
TelevisionHospital Where Jimmy Kimmel's Son Had Open-Heart Surgery Sees Spike in Donations
170502-jimmy-kimmel-son-surgery-obamacare
Flint Water CrisisThousands of Flint Residents Could Lose Their Homes Because of Unpaid Water Bills
Detroit Prepares To Host GOP Presidential Debate
climate changeThis Is the Pivotal Moment in the Fight Against Climate Change
paris agreement donald trump withdraw
Clinton Global Initiative University
Larry Marano—Getty Images
Bizarre

This Guy Who Got Hillary Clinton Chelsea Clinton Tattoos Wants ne of Bill Now

Cady Lang
6:09 PM ET

Hillary Rodham Clinton has some famous fans like Katy Perry, who not only campaigned for her during the 2016 election, but went so far as to dress up as the Secretary of State for Halloween.

However, there's one superfan of the Democrat who makes all other Clinton supporters pale in comparison — Justin Smith, a 34-year-old man from South Carolina who loves Hillary so much, he got her noble visage tattooed on his leg and and even got a portrait of daughter Chelsea Clinton tattooed on his arm for good measure.

In an interview with Vice, Smith revealed that he's been a supporter of the Clinton family since he was ten years old, before Bill Clinton even took office, saying that he "saw at a young age that they care deeply about human rights," which hit close to home as he identifies as bisexual. He's had the chance to show off his ink of HRC to both Chelsea and Hillary, who he said apparently "absolutely loved" the tatt.

Smith also shared that he thinks his tattoo of Chelsea Clinton "might be the only Chelsea tattoo in existence" and that he hopes to get a Bill tattoo to complete his Clinton family body art portraiture.

See Smith's Clinton tattoos below.

