Megan McCluskey
12:26 PM ET

Just ahead of the House's Thursday vote on the American Health Care Act, Seth Meyers delivered a blistering takedown of the GOP's second attempt to repeal Obamacare. During the "A Closer Look" segment of Wednesday's episode of Late Night, the host slammed the changes Republicans have made to the bill since.

"In a scramble to come up with something — anything — that would pass, Trump and the GOP have actually made the bill even worse to appeal to hardline conservatives," he said. "This new bill would allow states to waive out of Obamacare’s ban on preexisting conditions, and a recent study found that premiums would rise for people with asthma by $4,000, diabetes by more than $5,000 and pregnancy by $17,000."

Meyers then shared his take on why the GOP is so determined to move forward with this bill. "As muddled as the GOP message is on health care, I do think there’s one theme that is starting to come through clearly," he explained. "You see, part of the problem for Republicans is that they’re trying to hide a core truth about their bill — as well as a core truth about Republican ideology — which is that they simply don’t think it’s government’s job to ensure that people get affordable health care."

Watch the full clip above.

