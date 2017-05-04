Newsfeed
Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Says She 'Found Her Strength' in Maisie Williams

Megan McCluskey
10:55 AM ET

Alliances may be ever-shifting in the world of Game of Thrones, but the friendship between stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams has remained a constant throughout the show's six-season run. During a recent interview with InStyle, Turner (Sansa Stark) spoke about how much it has meant to have Williams (Arya Stark) as her onscreen sister — and offscreen ally — while growing up on the HBO set.

"This has been amazing and hard," she said. "To have someone who understands what you’re going through, who’s the same age, who came from pretty much the same background — that is so rare. And we’ve had the same struggles in terms of dealing with body image and puberty and growing up in the public eye. But I found my strength in her, and I think she found her strength in me."

Now all we need is for Arya to find her way back to Winterfell and all will be right.

