Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
SmartphonesMore Americans Have Cell Phones Than Landlines for the First Time
Technological Waste
VenezuelaA Man Ablaze in Venezuela
A demonstrator set ablaze runs during an anti-Maduro protest in Caracas on May 3, 2017.
FranceBarack Obama Just Endorsed French Presidential Candidate Emmanuel Macron
President Obama And First Lady Welcome French President Hollande To The White House
celebritiesMiley Cyrus Opens Up About Sobriety, Liam Hemsworth, and Being 'Pansexual'
"A Very Murray Christmas" New York Premiere
viral

Chris Evans Channels Captain America to Call Out Joe Walsh's Criticism of Jimmy Kimmel

Cady Lang
11:29 AM ET

Captain America star Chris Evans continues to channel his heroic alter ego in real life.

His latest contribution to civilians? A gentle but clear reminder to former congressman and current radio shock jock Joe Walsh that while it's okay to have different views on health care, it's always important to have kindness for our fellow human beings.

It all began after Jimmy Kimmel shared an emotional story about how his newborn son had an unexpected heart surgery just a day after being born, using the moment to highlight the importance of affordable healthcare. After the show, Walsh sent out a callous tweet criticizing the late night host and new dad for making an emotional appeal.

While the responses to Walsh's thoughts on the matter ranged from affirmative to calling him out on Walsh's parenting choices, Evans encouraged Walsh to use better judgment when it came to speaking out about what he believed in.

This isn't the first time that Evans has used his platform to speak out on politics. He previously exchanged strong words with former KKK leader David Duke after Duke supported Jeff Sessions' confirmation as Attorney General and has also been vocal about Donald Trump's stance on immigration, the Dakota Access Pipeline and gun control.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME