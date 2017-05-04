Captain America star Chris Evans continues to channel his heroic alter ego in real life .

His latest contribution to civilians? A gentle but clear reminder to former congressman and current radio shock jock Joe Walsh that while it's okay to have different views on health care, it's always important to have kindness for our fellow human beings.

It all began after Jimmy Kimmel shared an emotional story about how his newborn son had an unexpected heart surgery just a day after being born, using the moment to highlight the importance of affordable healthcare. After the show, Walsh sent out a callous tweet criticizing the late night host and new dad for making an emotional appeal.

Sorry Jimmy Kimmel: your sad story doesn't obligate me or anybody else to pay for somebody else's health care. - Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 2, 2017

While the responses to Walsh's thoughts on the matter ranged from affirmative to calling him out on Walsh's parenting choices , Evans encouraged Walsh to use better judgment when it came to speaking out about what he believed in.

Its fair to have opposing views on healthcare, but our humanity should guide us when, where and how to engage. This is beyond misplaced, Joe https://t.co/CXbtUqq6TW - Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 3, 2017

This isn't the first time that Evans has used his platform to speak out on politics. He previously exchanged strong words with former KKK leader David Duke after Duke supported Jeff Sessions' confirmation as Attorney General and has also been vocal about Donald Trump's stance on immigration, the Dakota Access Pipeline and gun control.