The Internet Is Disturbed by This Viral Video of Watermelon With Taco Seasoning

With just one sprinkle of taco seasoning on watermelon, one well-intentioned man has spread terror across the internet .

In a video making the rounds online, chef James Briscione of Food Network's Man Crafted skillfully cuts up watermelon and stabs the cubes with skewers — no problem so far.

But then he tears open a packet of taco seasoning for the finishing touch on the summer fruit. Unlike Salt Bae's now internet-beloved final salt flourish, the internet is not having this particular seasoning.

The video clip, spread on Reddit, has more than 4,521 retweets on Twitter — and many Twitter users were quick to share their disapproval and horror.

The video has not yet garnered as many internet critics as pineapple on pizza , but the day is young.

Briscione is the director of culinary development and a chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education , according to the website, so perhaps people shouldn't knock it until they've tried it.

But if taco seasoning isn't your bag, a few popular ways to jazz up watermelon are fresh basil, bright fresh lime juice or feta.

