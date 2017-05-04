Ideas
Five Best Ideas

You’re Not Too Old To Learn Something New

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. No, you’re not too old to learn something new.

By Mojgan Sherkat at University of California, Riverside

2. Should law enforcement treat gangs like terrorist organizations?

By Frank J. Cilluffo and Sharon L. Cardash in War on the Rocks

3. Take a chilling look at how the next world war starts.

By David Wood at Highline

4. This city is turning methane from solid waste into power — and making millions in new revenue.

By Jessica Floum in the Oregonian

5. If we want corporate boards to help avoid scandals, we should change how they’re paid.

By Sanjai Bhagat in Harvard Business Review

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
