President Trump Signs An Executive Order On Implementing An America-First Offshore Energy Strategy
Photograph by Eric Thayer—Pool/Getty
White House

Watch Live: President Trump Signs Religious Liberty Executive Order

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:30 AM ET

President Donald Trump is hosting a National Day of Prayer event and is expected to sign the "Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty" executive order on Thursday.

The executive order will ease IRS restrictions on political activities by religious groups, according to the Associated Press. A 1954 tax code provision, frequently referred to as the Johnson Amendment, has prevented tax-exempt groups such as churches from participating in political activities. Trump said he would give churches the ability to spend tax-exempt funds on political causes while campaigning for President.

However, the tax provision was put in place by Congress, which may limit the executive order's effectiveness, the AP notes.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Catholic cardinals and leaders Thursday before signing the executive order. Vice President Mike Pence is also expected to attend the event. Watch Trump sign the executive order live, which is scheduled to start around 11 a.m. EST.

