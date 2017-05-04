Watch Live: House Votes on New Health Care Act to Repeal Obamacare

The House of Representatives is slated to vote on a new health care bill Thursday that will repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), just six weeks after an earlier GOP bill was abandoned amid concerns it would not pass in the House.

The vote is expected to take place early Thursday afternoon, according to the Associated Press. Republicans can afford to lose 22 votes for the bill to pass.

The bill has been controversial, largely because of debate on whether people with pre-existing conditions would be covered, as they are under the ACA. In response, lawmakers have amended it to cover those with pre-existing conditions . But as the AP notes, experts worry the bill would allow insurers to set premiums based on people's health — meaning those who are sick would most likely have to pay more.

Still, some Republicans are optimistic it will pass, as House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters on Wednesday.