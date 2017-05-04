Sports
Search
Sign In
moviesCelebrate May the Fourth With a Glimpse Into the Original Star Wars Script
Mark Hamill on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
WorldThe Negotiator
Moon Jae-in stands for a portrait in Seoul, South Korea, on April 15, 2017.
InternetSunny Co. Clothing's Red Swimsuit Was a Hit on Instagram. Twitter? Not So Much
Womans feet at poolside
BasketballBasketball's Governing Body Approves the Use of Religious Headgear
Indira Kaljo receives approval from FIBA to wear her headscarf
dale-earnhardt-jr-retires-race-car
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. waves to the crowd during driver introductions prior to the start of the 59th Annual NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway on February 26, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Alex Menendez—AP
NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Sean Gregory
6:40 AM ET

He never won his sport's top title. But the championship drought did nothing to thwart the love NASCAR fans had for Dale Earnhardt Jr., who announced on April 25 that he's retiring from racing after this season. He's won the Most Popular Driver Award for 14 years running. As the son of the legendary Dale Earnhardt, he both inherited his fame and earned it. In 2001, he won a race at Daytona five months after his dad died in a crash there. With his down-home Southern drawl, Earnhardt Jr. never lost his everyman vibe. NASCAR attendance and ratings have slumped, and the sport can ill afford to lose its biggest draw. Junior, however, has pledged to stay involved in auto racing. NASCAR needs him, even out of the driver's seat.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME