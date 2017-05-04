Ideas
Search
Sign In
Mental Health/PsychologySmoking While Pregnant May Not Lead to Mental Illness in Kids: Study
pregnancy belly
HolidaysThe Historically Accurate Way to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo
MORENO MENDOZA
IraqTrump Administration in Talks With Iraq to Keep American Troops There After ISIS Fight
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi Meets With Angela Merkel
TravelThese Are the Best Times to Use the Airplane Restroom, According to a Flight Attendant
Close-up of airline lavatory door with sign reading 'occupied'
elizabeth-strout
Portrait of Elizabeth Strout photographed at the Time Inc. Photo Studio in New York, April 5 2017. Javier Sirvent for TIME
Books

9 Questions With Elizabeth Strout

Sarah Begley
6:20 AM ET
Ideas
Sarah Begley is a staff writer for TIME.

This book features some characters from your last one, My Name Is Lucy Barton. When did you decide to continue their stories?

I actually wrote them in tandem. So I would be writing pieces of Lucy and her mother, and then I would think, Oh, Mississippi Mary [a character in both books]. So I would literally move over to a different part of the table and write out some scenes for Mississippi Mary. It was back and forth for a while.

Almost every story in this book deals with the concept of shame. Why?

That's interesting, because I was not aware of that concept as I was writing it. I think I write about it because it is such a basic human emotion. Everyone — almost everyone — feels shame on some level at various points in their lives.

In many of the families in this book, a parent has a favorite child. Do you think that's usually true in life?

I think that parents do have favorites, even though they don't think so. Children are people, they're just as different from each other as anybody else. So the parent who aligns themself, sees something of themself, whatever, it doesn't mean that they have a favorite child, it just means that they have a particular relationship with that person.

This is not your first book about PTSD. How did you become interested in that topic?

For years I taught at Manhattan Community College, and one semester they asked me to teach a children's literature class. One book I chose was Fallen Angels, about the Vietnam War. I did all this research, and my heart started to go out to the people who had been suckered into fighting this war. Certain people can go to war and can come home and they can manage it. But I'm interested in those who can't.

Your characters range widely in their devotion to religion. How has your relationship to religion changed over your lifetime?

We get into problems with the words, like religious, spiritual, all those words mean so many different things to different people. But I've always been curious about the concept of God. Having written about the minister in Abide With Me, I wrote a lot of it out [of my system]. But I guess I've come to a point where I can only say that I think that there's much more than meets the eye.

Have you ever felt like your work was received differently as a woman?

I can't give you a specific situation, but it's certainly there. I'm perfectly aware that because I am a woman writing about white people, that it's a problem. But it's not a problem I dwell on, because there's absolutely nothing I can do about it.

The concerns of Middle America have been a big topic since the election. Is that the demographic you depict?

I write about class. Every single book has class running through it very strongly. I'm interested in ordinary people and what their inner lives are like. Since I was a young child, I have been aware that inside every person is a universe, and that we'll never know what it feels like to be another person. Which is horrifying.

You wanted to act when you were young. Why did you change your mind?

I always wanted to be a writer, and then in college I was interested in acting. It's not dissimilar. It's always wanting to know what it feels like to put myself into somebody else's skin. But with acting I realized you don't have the control.

Would you ever write a memoir?

No. All my different life experiences--and there have been many--will either find their way into a piece of fiction or not.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME