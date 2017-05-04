Sports
Search
Sign In
InternetSunny Co. Clothing's Red Swimsuit Was a Hit on Instagram. Twitter? Not So Much
Womans feet at poolside
United KingdomBritain's Prince Philip Will Retire From Royal Duties
Philip And Queen At Ascot
CourtsAlanis Morissette's Manager Sentenced to Six Years For Embezzling $7 Million
Amazon Prime Video's Emmy FYC Event And Screening For "Transparent" - Arrivals
ChinaBeijing's Pollution Is Currently Off the Charts Because a Huge Sandstorm Has Made the Smog Even Worse
Buildings are seen during a dust storm in Beijing
Indira Kaljo receives approval from FIBA to wear her headscarf
Bosnian professional basketball player Indira Kaljo, who received approval from FIBA to wear her headscarf during the matches, in Istanbul, Turkey on Jan. 11, 2016.  Elif Ozturk—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Basketball

Basketball's Governing Body Approves the Use of Religious Headgear

Associated Press
5:37 AM ET

(HONG KONG) — A new rule to let basketball players wear headgear that complies with their religious faith has been passed by the sport's governing body.

The rule will take effect on Oct. 1, the Switzerland-based federation known as FIBA said in a statement.

Then, players can wear hijabs, turbans and yarmulkes following a 20-year ban on head coverings that was initially imposed for safety reasons.

"The new rule comes as a result of the fact that traditional dress codes in some countries — which called for the head and/or entire body being covered — were incompatible with FIBA's previous headgear rule," the governing body said.

FIBA member federations passed the rule Thursday at a congress in Hong Kong after studying the issue since 2014, and with several conditions on design and color.

"It was developed in a way that minimizes the risk of injuries as well as preserve consistency of the color of the uniform," FIBA said.

Headgear will be permitted under the following conditions: it must be black, white or the same dominant color as a team's uniform; not cover any part of the face entirely or partially; and have "no opening/closing elements around the face and/or neck."

The headgear must also have "no parts extruding from its surface," FIBA said.

The move was urged by WNBA players, including Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm, who signed a letter on social media that was sent to FIBA President Horacio Muratore.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME