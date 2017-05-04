World
Search
Sign In
faithInside Evangelical Leaders' Private White House Dinner
Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Holds Iowa Campaign Rallies
North KoreaNorth Korea Lashes Out at China Amid Nuclear Dispute
NKOREA-JAPAN-MISSILE
MusicKOKOKO! Are a Congolese Band That Make Music From Electronic Junk. You Have to See Their Incredible Video
2016 ElectionFormer Adviser Carter Page Says He Was 'Not a Substantial Part' of Trump's Presidential Campaign
FILE PHOTO: One-time advisor of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump Page addresses the audience during a presentation in Moscow
Police
Ultra-right supporters clashed with their opponents or anti-fascists during a May Day rally in the centre of Brno, the second largest Czech town, Czech Republic, May 1, 2017.  Vaclav Salek—AP
czech republic

An Image of a Girl Scout Facing Down a Neo-Nazi Has Become the Latest Viral Protest Picture

Ryan Kilpatrick
2:26 AM ET

An image of a girl scout calmly facing down a neo-Nazi at a protest has become the latest in a string of iconic protest pictures to go viral online.

CNN reports that the image was taken by computer photographer and amateur photographer Vladimír Čičmanec on May 1 during a protest in the Czech Republic's second-biggest city Brno. The network says the girls is 16-year-old Lucie "Lala" Myslíková.

According to local news site Romea, around 150 "ultra-right" demonstrators planned to march through the city to denounce multiculturalism and the country's membership in the European Union.

They were reportedly met by some 300 counter-protestors, including Myslíková.

The image was later shared on Facebook by the World Organisation of the Scout Movement, which wrote: “People from all walks of life, and #Scouts among them, came to the streets during an extreme right march yesterday, to express their support for values of diversity, peace and understanding. Creating a better world!”

The image's growing fame comes after similar photographs from far-right protests. Last month, a picture of a British woman smiling defiantly at the leader of the English Defence League was shared widely online.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME