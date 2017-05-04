Search
A Man Ablaze in Venezuela

TIME
11:22 AM ET

The worsening violence of street protests in Caracas was on full display Wednesday in a horrifying sequence of images showing an opposition protester accidentally set ablaze during a clash with authorities.

Caption information transmitted with the photographs by Juan Barreto and Ronaldo Schemidt of Agence France-Presse stated that the gas tank of a police motorbike had exploded, as security forces worked to prevent demonstrators reaching the National Assembly.

The status of the man in the pictures is not yet clear, but an Associated Press picture appeared to show the man standing afterward, with a severely burned left arm. TIME reached out to Barreto and Schemidt, and will update this post when their responses are received.

The man is aided by fellow protesters after he was burnt when demonstrators set fire to a Bolivarian National Guard motorbike as security forces block their march from reaching the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.The man is aided by fellow protesters after he was burnt during a clash. Fernando Llano—AP 

Nearly three dozen people have reportedly been killed and hundreds injured in the past month as demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro have swelled. Clouds of tear gas, sticks, stones and molotov cocktails have become commonplace as authorities in riot gear square off against groups mostly comprised of young men, many of their faces hidden behind balaclavas. The latest wave is the result of an announcement by Maduro that he intends to rewrite the constitution.

On the afternoon of this incident, a surreal video circulated on Twitter—notably shared by opposition leader Henrique Capriles—showing a dancing Maduro on television before panning to a street clash between protesters and police.

