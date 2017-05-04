Comedian and late night television host Stephen Colbert responded Wednesday evening to backlash over a tirade of insults he levied at U.S. President Donald Trump a few nights before.

"I had a few choice insults for the President," Colbert said , according to CNN. "I don't regret that. He, I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it's a fair fight."

During Monday's broadcast of CBS The Late Show , Colbert hit back at Trump for slighting his friend and network colleague John Dickerson during an interview in the Oval Office.

One of Colbert's subsequent put-downs, depicting a sexual act between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been called crude and homophobic .

Colbert said he "would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be" but added: "I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero. I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the President and I can agree on that. Nothing else. But, that."

[CNN ]