This Week in Health: Sleep Better, Cure Hiccups and Beware of Ticks

This week's health stories brought good news for people who have trouble sleeping. It's possible to get better rest by using these 6 natural remedies —without ever popping a sleeping pill. Here’s what else caught our attention in health news this week. (Sign up for our newsletter for more.)

Death rates among black Americans have dropped sharply—by 25%—in the past few years, according to a new report. But health disparities still persist between racial groups.

To calm a case of the hiccups, try gargling with cold water. (The trick is to stimulate the back of your throat.) But don't ignore them, because hiccups can signal a hidden health condition.

Here's what you need to know about Powassan virus, a tick-borne illness much deadlier than Lyme disease. It's rare, but experts warn it may be growing.

At Fortune's Brainstorm Health conference in San Diego, public health experts debate if the world is ready for the next pandemic.

A new study finds that the risks of eating too much, at least for healthy people, may be somewhat overblown. Here’s a guide to figuring out whether you should worry about sodium or not.

Find out where your city ranks on a national survey of eating habits.

Ready for an energy makeover? Try these proven strategies to power you through your to-do list.