this week in health

This Week in Health: Sleep Better, Cure Hiccups and Beware of Ticks

Mandy Oaklander
1:25 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

This week's health stories brought good news for people who have trouble sleeping. It's possible to get better rest by using these 6 natural remedies—without ever popping a sleeping pill. Here’s what else caught our attention in health news this week. (Sign up for our newsletter for more.)

Here's how to sleep better tonight

Introducing the TIME Guide to Sleep, where you'll learn how to fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up refreshed, according to the latest science.

Black people still aren’t living as long as whites: study

Death rates among black Americans have dropped sharply—by 25%—in the past few years, according to a new report. But health disparities still persist between racial groups.

What causes hiccups, and how do you get rid of them?

confusion 3 question mark mental health self betterment motto stock Peechaya Burroughs for TIME  

To calm a case of the hiccups, try gargling with cold water. (The trick is to stimulate the back of your throat.) But don't ignore them, because hiccups can signal a hidden health condition.

Powassan Virus Is the Scary New Reason to Avoid Ticks

Here's what you need to know about Powassan virus, a tick-borne illness much deadlier than Lyme disease. It's rare, but experts warn it may be growing.

"You can't bomb Ebola": How nations should handle the next pandemic

At Fortune's Brainstorm Health conference in San Diego, public health experts debate if the world is ready for the next pandemic.

Do you really need to eat less salt?

burger-magnified-diet-junk-food-health-motto-stock Molly Cranna for TIME  

A new study finds that the risks of eating too much, at least for healthy people, may be somewhat overblown. Here’s a guide to figuring out whether you should worry about sodium or not.

See which cities eat the healthiest

Find out where your city ranks on a national survey of eating habits.

8 easy ways to stay energized all day

Ready for an energy makeover? Try these proven strategies to power you through your to-do list.

Follow TIME