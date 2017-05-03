U.S.
Congress

House Passes $1.1 Trillion Funding Bill to Keep the Government Open

Associated Press
4:36 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The House has passed a $1.1 trillion bill to fund the government through the end of September, the first significant piece of bipartisan legislation of Donald Trump's presidency.

The 309-118 vote sends the bill to the Senate in time to act before a midnight Friday deadline to avert a government shutdown.

The White House says Trump will sign the measure, which gives him much of the money he sought for defense and border security but denies startup construction funding for Trump's oft-promise wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The measure is the product of weeks of Capitol Hill negotiations in which Democrats blocked Trump's most controversial proposals, including cuts to domestic programs backed by both parties and new steps to punish so-called sanctuary cities.

Follow TIME