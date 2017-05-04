U.S.
CongressWatch Live: House Votes on New Health Care Act to Repeal Obamacare
House Of Representatives Allows Media Rare View Of House Chamber
Baylor Frat Suspended After 'Cinco De Drinko' Party
Baylor University
President Trump to Meet Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull During New York City Trip
Celebrate May the Fourth With a Glimpse Into the Original Star Wars Script
Mark Hamill on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
The Duke Of Edinburgh Opens New Warner Stand At Lord's Cricket Ground
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, escorted by Matthew Fleming, President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), meets pupils from St. Edward's Catholic Primary School on May 3, 2017 in London, England. Jeff Spicer—Getty Images
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Health Care Vote, Prince Philip’s Retirement and Star Wars Day

Melissa Chan
8:48 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

House to vote on health care bill today

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives are slated to vote today on the American Health Care Act, which Republicans hope will replace Obamacare. The bill is back on the table after House Republicans withdrew it from consideration in March because it apparently lacked enough votes to pass. Here’s how it has changed since then.

President Trump to sign ‘religious liberty’ order

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on “religious liberty” today that would loosen restrictions on political activities by churches and other religious organizations. The signing of the order falls on the National Day of Prayer. Trump is also meeting today with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York.

Prince Philip to retire from royal duties

Britain’s Prince Philip, who is Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, will soon no longer “carry out public engagements” or accept new invitations for visits, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement today. The 95-year-old Duke of Edinburgh will follow through with already scheduled events, by himself and with the Queen, until August.

Also:

Three people died and nine more were hurt after an erratic SUV plowed through a crowd at a Massachusetts auto auction.

A Virginia woman who laughed during Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing has been convicted of disorderly conduct.

A Google Docs phishing scam is spreading around the internet. Here's what you need to know about it.

Facebook is hiring 3,000 more content monitors after a string of live-streamed murders.

Former President Barack Obama unveiled plans for his presidential library in Chicago.

Today is International Star Wars Day, celebrated by fans of the hit movie franchise. Celebrate with a glimpse into the original script.

Skippy Peanut Butter is no longer being sold in Canada.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

