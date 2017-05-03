U.S.
Texas

Murder-Suicide at Dallas-Area Community College Leaves 2 Dead

Associated Press
2:12 PM ET

(IRVING, Texas) — Two people are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide at a Dallas-area community college, authorities said Wednesday.

Irving Police Department spokesman James McLellan said the suspected shooter and another person are both dead. The situation prompted a lockdown at North Lake College in the Dallas suburb of Irving.

Irving Police said on Twitter : "There appears to be no continuing threat but police will continue to search to make the campus safe."

North Lake College had issued an alert to students late Wednesday morning telling them to barricade themselves in the nearest room and wait for further instructions from police.

North Lake College is a two-year school in the Dallas suburb of Irving.

A message posted to the college's Facebook page at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday says the facility is "still on intruder lockdown," instructing students and faculty to "go to the nearest room and lock-down. If not on campus, stay away. Police are on the scene."

