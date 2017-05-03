Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CourtsJury Convicts Woman Who Laughed During Jeff Sessions' Confirmation Hearing
Senator Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing - Washington, DC
Health'You Can't Bomb Ebola': How Nations Should Respond To the Next Pandemic
ResearchSee Which Cities Eat the Healthiest
healthiest foods, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, asparagus
viralKate Middleton Feeding This Lamb a Bottle of Milk Is the Break the Internet Needs Today
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Farms For City Children
celebrities

Watch Mark Hamill Hilariously Prank Star Wars Fans in a Darth Vader Mask

Megan McCluskey
3:38 PM ET

Leading up to May 4 — the unofficial holiday known as Star Wars DayMark Hamill got in the galaxy far, far away spirit by pranking fans in the name of charity.

As part of a The Last Jedi Omaze campaign for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Force for Change initiative, the 65-year-old actor channeled both his own character, Luke Skywalker, and his inner Darth Vader to surprise fans who believed they were filming a video to celebrate Star Wars' 40th anniversary. As the participants performed reenactments of some of the saga's most iconic scenes, Hamill either snuck up behind them or donned a disguise to act alongside them, resulting in some hilarious reveals.

Those who donate to Force for Change — which benefits UNICEF and Starlight Children’s Foundation — will have a chance to win a night at Skywalker Ranch, a visit to the set of the upcoming Han Solo movie, a trip to The Last Jedi premiere or a lunch with Hamill himself.

Watch the video below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME