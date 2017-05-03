U.S.
Auto Auction Crash
This still image from video provided by NBC Boston shows wreckage after a vehicle suddenly accelerated at an auto auction and struck several people before it crashed through a wall of the building on May 3, 2017, in Billerica, Mass.  NBC Boston/AP
Accident

3 Killed, 9 Injured After Jeep Plows Through Crowd at Massachusetts Auto Auction

Sarah Begley
3:08 PM ET

Three people were killed and at least nine were injured when an erratic car sped through an auto auction in Massachusetts Wednesday, causing a "large and chaotic scene," according to officials.

The deadly incident, which killed two women and one man, happened at the Lynnway Auction building in Billerica when a man in in his 70s sped down through the building in a Jeep, according to the Boston Globe.

At least nine people were hospitalized including a family member of one of the victims, according to police. The driver of the erratic car, who reportedly worked at the auction company, was not one among the group of people hospitalized, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan told the Globe.

While an investigation is still under way, officials believe it was likely an accident. "At this point, there is no evidence or information to suggest the incident was caused by an intentional or terrorist act,’’ Massachusetts State Police in a statement. “All evidence and information at this time suggests an accidental cause.”

[Boston Globe]

Follow TIME